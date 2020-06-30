Tracking COVID-19: By the Numbers

The Associated Press has created interactive graphics for the COVID-19 outbreak.

This table charts global increases and decreases in the 7-day rolling averages for new cases and deaths over last two weeks by country. Look up specific a specific country with the search function. This table will automatically update daily. Source: Johns Hopkins University.

This chart illustrates the number of new cases per day and the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests by state. These measures are recommended by the White House to determine whether a state is ready to ease social distancing measures. At least one measure should see a 14-day downward trajectory. This chart will update daily. Source: The COVID Tracking Project.

Below is a searchable table of confirmed cases of COVID-19, including recoveries and deaths, by country. This table is updated each hour. Source: Johns Hopkins University; Esri.

U.S. county map highlights the rate of confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people, with data on overall cases and deaths and the death rate per 100,000 people. This map updates every hour.

