Tidewater Community College to hold vaccine clinic in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — On Wednesday, Tidewater Community College (TCC) announced that they will be partnering with JenCare Medical Center to host a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
The clinic will be held on two separate days to allow those who attend to get both doses of the Moderna vaccine.
All TCC students, faculty, staff, as well as Portsmouth community members over the age of 18, who have not received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, are eligible to attend.
The first dose will be available from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 28 at TCC’s Portsmouth campus. The second dose will be administered on June 25 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the same location.
The vaccine is free, but pre-registration is required.