Thursday update: VA COVID-19 cases up to 460, more than 6,100 tested so far

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 460 positive coronavirus cases in Virginia on Thursday, up 69 cases from Wednesday’s figure of 391.

VDH is also reporting that 13 Virginians have died from the disease and 65 have been hospitalized.

More than 6,100 people in Virginia have been tested for COVID-19. Sentara Healthcare is doing drive-thru coronavirus testing in Hampton Roads, but warned the public on Thursday that due to a “high volume” of testing, patients could wait 10 days or more for results.

As of Thursday, VDH began providing additional data on its website (see below): a graph now shows the number of cases since the coronavirus outbreak started and the demographic of those who have contracted the virus.

