Thomas Nelson Community College hosting on-campus COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Coronavirus

Registered nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Thomas Nelson Community College announced that they are hosting a series of on-campus COVID-19 vaccine clinics, in partnership with the Riverside Health System.

The clinics are free of charge and will take place at their campuses in Hampton and Williamsburg.

Walk-ins are accepted, however, advanced registration is encouraged.

The clinics are scheduled for the following dates and times:

September 14 | 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. – REGISTER

  • HAMPTON campus: Hampton III Building, Room 746 (525 Butler Farm Rd.) 

September 16 | 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. – REGISTER

  • HISTORIC TRIANGLE campus: First Floor, Room 101 (4601 Opportunity Way)

The clinics will also offer third doses to those who qualify.

To find a vaccination site near you, please visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccinefinder.org. You can learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.

