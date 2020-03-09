Third ‘presumptive positive’ coronavirus case reported in Virginia

ARLINGTON, Va. (WAVY) — A third person has tested positive for coronavirus in Virginia, the Virginia Department of Health announced Monday.

The person is in their 60s and a resident of Arlington County. VDH says the person developed fever, cough and shortness of breath, but they’re receiving medical care and recovering.

The case is considered “presumptive,” VDH says, because it still needs to be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control.

The two other cases involve a U.S. Marine based at Quantico and resident of Fairfax County in their 80s. All three people were exposed through international travel, VDH says.

“The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can cause mild to more severe respiratory illness,” said in a press release. “In a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can cause death, particularly among those who are older or who have chronic medical conditions. Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person. COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

To lower the risk of respiratory germ spread, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following effective behaviors:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Avoid non-essential travel.

Follow the latest updates on coronavirus from the CDC and VDH.