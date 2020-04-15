The crew of USNS Comfort treats more than 120 New York patients

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Initially, the captain of the Norfolk-based USNS Comfort was told his crew would only treat non-COVID 19 patients while docked in New York City.

That order quickly changed as cases soared in New York, the location of the largest outbreak in the world.

So far, more than 120 people who were transported by ambulance from other facilities have been treated on the hospital ship.

In an interview via Skype, Capt. Patrick Amersbach, USNS Comfort’s Military Treatment Facility commanding officer, told WAVY-TV 10 more than half of those patients are COVID-positive.

He was surprised to see the extent of disease affecting the COVID-19 positive and the COVID-19 negative.

“We still have patients who are inbound today (Tuesday). About 60 percent of patients are COVID positive, whether they are on dialysis or a ventilator or in the wards,” said Amersbach.

Four crew members have tested positive for the virus. Three have been medically cleared and have returned to service. The fourth crew member is on the mend.

To control the spread of the virus, the captain essentially halved the crew and the ship.

“We have more or less cordoned off the hospital itself from the rest of the ship to minimize the spread of the virus and half the crew has been moved to a local hotel to offer space,” said Amersbach.

Amersbach has managed several medical missions during his decades of service, but he says the mission to help the people of New York makes him exceptionally proud.

“I have been in the service a very long time and this has been the most significant and impactful mission of my entire career,” he said.

The medical unit is made up of professionals from all along to the East Coast who responded to the call of duty. Navy Corpsman Ian Murphy also answered the call. The mission to his hometown of New York is his first deployment. He delivers nutritious meals to patients and serves fellow crew members who work 10 hours a day, seven days a week.

“We take the time out to make sure everybody is getting adequate nutrition and everybody is getting well-fed,” Murphy said.

Murphy is only 19 years old and says the mission makes him proud.

“This is really, really a big deal. I joined the medical corps to help people and I don’t think there are any greater ways to help people than what we are doing right now,” he said.

