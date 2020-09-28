TCC to stay largely online for spring semester

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Most of Tidewater Community College’s class schedule will remain online for the Spring 2021 Semester.

Some classes will be taught with a combination of online and in person instruction. Spring classes begin Jan. 11.

TCC officials say more than 400 sections of classes, including automotive, health professions, welding, veterinary technology, culinary arts, music, visual arts, electronics technology and other programs, will have on-campus components.

“It’s been a successful fall semester for our students at TCC, who have embraced both the face-to-face instruction we offer and the remote learning option,” said Michelle Woodhouse, interim vice president for Academic Affairs and chief academic officer.

“The safety of our students, faculty and staff remains our top priority, which is why we will continue to offer most classes online for the spring 2021 semester.”

Faculty, staff, students and visitors must wear face coverings, use hand-sanitizer and complete a health self-assessment when they enter all college buildings. Signs serve as reminders for all to practice physical distancing and healthy hygiene.

Back in August, TCC officials told Wavy News 10’s Andy Fox that 90 percent of all courses are still online.

It’s estimated of TCC’s 13,000 students, 2,200 came back on campus this fall.

TCC resumed a full schedule of classes on August 24 this fall with some face-to-face instruction in compliance with state and federal health guidelines. The fall semester ends December 18.

Read more on safety precautions and requirements in-person here. Read more on remote and hybrid course availability here.

Latest Posts