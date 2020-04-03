Target to limit number of customers in stores starting Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS. Mn. (Nexstar) — Target stores nationwide will limit the number of guests allowed at any one time starting this Saturday. The goal is to maintain social distancing and slow or stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Target will monitor store traffic, and meter, or limit, the number of guests inside stores, when needed,” Target said in a written statement. “Occupancy limits will vary by location and be determined by the store’s specific square footage”

Target said that customers would be provided with a designated waiting area outside of markers set up for social distancing.

“Target will provide all team members in stores and distribution centers with high-quality, disposable face masks and gloves to wear at the beginning of every shift,” Target also said. Those masks and gloves were expected to be available to every location within two weeks.

Target reduced store hours on March 18. Target also reserved the first hour of each Tuesday and Wednesday for the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.

