Tangier school closed until Dec. 15 due to COVID-19 cases on the island

The community of a little more than 700 people located in the middle of the Chesapeake Bay is experiencing erosion, sea-level rise and subsidence. Multiple projects, including an active dredging program and soon to be built jetty, are ongoing or being studied by The Norfolk District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, to find ways to combat the effects of these elements. (U.S. Army photo/Patrick Bloodgood)

TANGIER, Va. (WAVY) – The Tangier Combined School will be closed until Dec. 15 and students will be learning virtually during that time frame, because of a reported COVID-19 outbreak on Tangier Island, on Virginia’s Chesapeake Bay.

Superintendent Chris Holland announced the closure as students were preparing to return to the school on Nov. 30 following an extended Thanksgiving holiday. Accomack County Public Schools were closed the entire week of Nov. 23-27.

Tangier is a town of about 700, and is part of Accomack County. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) COVID-19 metrics show the county as a whole has seen an increase of confirmed coronavirus cases over the past few weeks, with 11 cases reported on Dec. 1. VDH data does not specifically list Tangier.

Tangier Combined School (TCS) is unique. The island is only accessible by boat or plane. All TCS students and staff live on the island and most students walk to school or travel by bike, scooter, or golf cart.

TCS in the only public K-12 combined school in Virginia.