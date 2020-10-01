Surry County to host free COVID-19 testing Saturday

SURRY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Surry County is holding a free COVID-19 testing event on Saturday, oct. 3.
The event will be held from 9-10:30 p.m. at the Dendron Community Center, 2850 Rolfe Highway, Dendron.
Those attending the event must be older than 5.
Registration began Tuesday.
To pre-register, call 804-863-1652, option 1.
