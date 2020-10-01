Surry County to host free COVID-19 testing Saturday

FILE – This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., in 2020, shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. One of COVID-19’s scariest mysteries is why some people are mildly ill or have no symptoms and others rapidly die — and scientists are starting to unravel why. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

SURRY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Surry County is holding a free COVID-19 testing event on Saturday, oct. 3.

The event will be held from 9-10:30 p.m. at the Dendron Community Center, 2850 Rolfe Highway, Dendron.

Those attending the event must be older than 5.

Registration began Tuesday.

To pre-register, call 804-863-1652, option 1.

Latest Posts: