Surry County continues COVID-19 testing by appointment; updated locations and dates added to list

PETERSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Surry County Emergency Management announced on Sunday that the department has partnered up to continue offering COVID19 testing — by appointment only — for the Surry County community.

The Virginia Department of Health, Crater Health District, and the Virginia Army National Guard will continue testing throughout the district from May 23 to May 30.

Registration opens four days prior to each test event date, respectively, by calling the Crater Health District at 804-863-1652 an selecting “option 1.”

Seven testing events are scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon at the following locations:

Saturday, May 23, PETERSBURG : Petersburg Sports Complex 100 Ballpark Road, Petersburg

: Petersburg Sports Complex 100 Ballpark Road, Petersburg Sunday, May 24, PRINCE GEORGE : JEJ Moore School 11455 Prince George Drive, Disputanta

: JEJ Moore School 11455 Prince George Drive, Disputanta Tuesday, May 26, DINWIDDIE : Sports Complex – 5850 R. B. Pamplin Drive, Sutherland

: Sports Complex – 5850 R. B. Pamplin Drive, Sutherland Wednesday, May 27, SUSSEX : Sussex Middle School 21356 Sussex Drive, Stony Creek

: Sussex Middle School 21356 Sussex Drive, Stony Creek Thursday, May 28, SURRY : Recreation Center 205 Enos Farm Drive, Surry

: Recreation Center 205 Enos Farm Drive, Surry Friday, May 29, EMPORIA /GREENSVILLE : Washington Park, 750 Dry Bread Road, Emporia

: Washington Park, 750 Dry Bread Road, Emporia Saturday, May 30, HOPEWELL: Hopewell High School, 400 South Mesa Drive, Hopewell

Testing criteria:

Ages five and above who have COVID-19 symptoms

Those who have been in contact with someone with COVID-19

Those who are pregnant

Those with underlying medical conditions that put them at risk

Ages 65 and older

Those who work in a congregate setting

To be pre-screened for testing, call 804-863-1652 and select “option 1” for a screening interview.

Those who meet pre-screening requirements for testing will receive an appointment time.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever, cough, shortness of breath, flu-like symptoms, muscle pain, and new loss of taste or smell.

