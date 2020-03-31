Surry County announces first COVID-19 case

SURRY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Surry County officials say the first person in the county has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Surry County Government made the announcement Monday night.

The person who tested positive is a woman in her 70s with a Surry County address. She is seeking hospital care.

The Crater Health District is beginning its evaluation of the case and doing an investigation into who the woman came into contact with.

Anyone who was exposed to the person will be contacted as part of the investigation process.

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

