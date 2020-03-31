Surry County announces first COVID-19 case

SURRY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Surry County officials say the first person in the county has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Surry County Government made the announcement Monday night.

The person who tested positive is a woman in her 70s with a Surry County address. She is seeking hospital care.

The Crater Health District is beginning its evaluation of the case and doing an investigation into who the woman came into contact with.

Anyone who was exposed to the person will be contacted as part of the investigation process.

