Surfline recommends surfers ‘Shred At Home’ instead of on the waves

In this Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 photo, instead of just hanging ten when surfing with his girlfriend, Chris Garth drops to one knee and proposes to Lauren Oiye in the surf off Queen’s Beach in Waikiki in Honolulu. Hawaii News Now reported that Lauren Oiye said yes just before Chris Garth dropped the ring in the ocean. Luckily, he had a spare. Garth said he knew it could go wrong, so he used a stand-in while they were out in the water. The real ring was on shore at Queen’s Beach, where the two met years before. (Tommy Pierucki via AP)

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (WAVY) — On Saturday, Surfline released its stance on surfing saying the company recommends surfers stay home instead of taking to the waves in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

While some may argue that being in the ocean is the best place to stay away from it all, Surfline reminds everyone that it is about the risk of everyone else involved in your surf session. The company’s mission is to connect surfers with waves and surf culture, but its ‘Shred At Home‘ campaign may be more important than paddling out to catch a wave right now.

At this point it is clear, the virus affects people differentially and while some readily display symptoms, a lot are asymptomatic people walking around with the virus that are completely unaware.

“By going out and surfing, you’re putting the lifeguard at risk, you’re putting the firemen at risk if you get injured, you’re putting the police officer who has to come and enforce it at risk,” San Diego Lifeguard Chief James Gartland. “And then if you end up in the hospital, you’re taking a bed away from someone who might need it more than you. Italy saw that where they had to make some very difficult decisions. They had to take people off ventilators due to age, and give it to a more viable candidate.”

The company provides surf reports, live webcasting, photos, videos, and surf competition coverage and they will continue to offer all types of virtual entertainment including fitness videos, mindfulness training, and free improvement seminars online.

“You’re going to sacrifice right now, but in the long run, it’ll be worth it. We don’t want the beaches closed any longer than they need to be,” said Gartland.

