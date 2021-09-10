Suffolk students in high school, middle school sports and extracurricular activities will be required to get COVID-19 vaccine or be tested weekly

Children ages 12 to 15 get vaccinated in Durham County. Courtesy: Durham County Department of Public Health

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Students in Suffolk who want to play sports or participate in extracurricular activities this year have a choice to make: get vaccinated or get tested regularly for COVID-19.

On Thursday night, the Suffolk School Board voted 6-1 to require all students participating in sports and other extracurriculars in middle school and high school to either get vaccinated against COVID-19 or be subject to weekly testing for the virus.

The students, if eligible to get the vaccine, will need to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 12. If they aren’t, they will be tested instead.

All coaches and sponsors are also required to be tested regularly or get the vaccine.

Suffolk Public Schools will give athletes a list of clinics where they can get vaccinated.

According to the resolution passed by the board, high transmission in the community and evidence indicating COVID-19 spreads differently among children — many of whom are asymptomatic — supported the board’s decision.

