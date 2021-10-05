Suffolk schools will give students, staff at-home COVID-19 test kits if they have symptoms or are exposed

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Students and staff at Suffolk Public Schools will be given at-home COVID-19 testing kits if they show symptoms of, or were exposed to, the coronavirus.

Suffolk school officials sent a letter to families Tuesday saying kits will be available to staff, and/or students who are involved with in-person instruction who begin exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 while at school or who are identified as close contacts to a known case of COVID-19.

The kits will be given out while supplies last.

The kits are part of the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) and Virginia Department of Health (VDH) Virginia School Screening Testing for Assurance (ViSSTA) program.

The kits include the BinaxNOW Ag Card Home Test, which is an antigen test that uses a nasal swab and can give results in about 15 minutes.

Students and staff who start experiencing symptoms while outside of school should stay home and find a COVID-19 test in the community at a pharmacy or medical office.

Click here to read the full letter from the Suffolk schools superintendent.