Suffolk holds community-based mobile vaccination clinic as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – As coronavirus cases continue to rise across Hampton Roads, Hampton University is hitting the road and helping get more life-saving shots into arms with its mobile vaccination clinic.

The Metropolitan Baptist Church in Suffolk wanted to show the community Sunday just how easy it is to get vaccinated.

Out in Suffolk today where @_HamptonU is doing mobile vaccinations at churches in the community. Hear from church leaders about why these small clinics matter and what role they have in stopping the spread of COVID tonight at 6 on @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/cTGBGi54Fk — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) August 1, 2021

Church leaders, including Pastor Robert Hobbs, held a cookout with music and food for those looking to get vaccinated.

“Vaccination is important and we wanted to contribute to getting as many people vaccinated as possible because we realize this is a serious disease,” said Pastor Hobbs.

Health experts believe mobile clinics make vaccinations more accessible, by going directly to communities at higher risks of contracting COVID-19.

Community Engagement Coordinator Dr. Aviance Lewis with the Hampton University Mobile Vaccination Clinic says with greater accessibility comes a swifter return to normal life.

“The ease of accessibility, the fact that you’re in your comfort zone if you’re in your own neighborhood,” she said. “So all of those things have helped to relieve some of that fear.”

The first of many community vaccine events, church leaders say it’s just part of their mission to protect the community through events like this.

“It’s a part of faith that when you take the shot, you’re not just looking out for yourself, but you’re looking out for others too because it keeps you from helping to be a transmitter to others,” said Hobbs.

If you’re still hesitant about getting vaccinated, it’s important to find answers to questions you have, but it’s just as important to get them from credible sources.

“Please talk too a viable source. Your doctor, your pharmacist, consult CDC. I’ve called them personally. They’ll talk to you. They will answer your questions,” said Dr. Lewis.

The clinic will return to the church on August 22nd from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. to administer first and second-dose shots.