Suffolk Health Department offering free COVID-19 testing

A medical worker takes a nasal swab sample from a student to test for COVID-19 at the Brooklyn Health Medical Alliance urgent care pop up testing site in New York City. New York’s governor has imposed tough new restrictions in several areas recording high infection rates to try to ward off a second coronavirus wave. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — COVID-19 tests are in high demand right now as the delta coronavirus variant surges in Virginia and the U.S.

The Virginia Department of Health and City of Suffolk will be providing free PCR COVID-19 testing on Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will be in the parking lot of the Suffolk Health and Human Services facility, 135 Hall Avenue, Suite A in Suffolk.

All people are welcome, and registration is not required.

The test results will be returned within 72 hours.

For questions about the event logistics or services provided, call 757-514-4766.