Suffolk Health Department offering free COVID-19 testing

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — COVID-19 tests are in high demand right now as the delta coronavirus variant surges in Virginia and the U.S.
The Virginia Department of Health and City of Suffolk will be providing free PCR COVID-19 testing on Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event will be in the parking lot of the Suffolk Health and Human Services facility, 135 Hall Avenue, Suite A in Suffolk.
All people are welcome, and registration is not required.
The test results will be returned within 72 hours.
For questions about the event logistics or services provided, call 757-514-4766.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.