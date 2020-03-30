Suffolk counseling center making mental health kits for kids and families

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — As children across Virginia continue to learn from home, some are also experiencing new challenges due to the change in the day-to-day routine.

That’s why a counseling center in Suffolk is making kits to help kids and families cope with their new normal.

Lauren Overman, one of the owners and therapists at Wishing Well Counseling Center in Suffolk said she’s seen an increase in kids and adults coming to the center looking for ways to cope while staying at home.

“During this time, we do see a lot of outbursts, a lot of anxieties in different ways like maybe fears of the dark or separation anxieties, so it is important to address those things and really kind of tune into connecting with their kids during this time,” Overman said.

In order to help, she and other therapists at the center put together kits filled with arts and crafts, games and suggestions for taking care of your mental health.

“This is a list of 35 activities to do with your kids, a list of five card games with instructions and a list for adults or kids. Thirty-eight cost-free things you can do at home for self-care so they don’t have to leave, they can stay at home and take care of themselves,” she said as she described some of the items in the kit.

Overman said taking care of your mental health is just as important as taking care of your physical health.

She also said she’s seen clients as young as 3 years old and says just because some can’t pronounce coronavirus, doesn’t mean they don’t know it exists.

“It’s funny, I was just saying my son who is 5… He was saying ‘Oh … we can’t go to the park because of the corona-vitus. When is it going to be over?’ So they truly don’t understand,” she said.

If you’re interested in picking up one of the kits, reach out to Wishing Well Counseling Center on Facebook or call them at (757) 514-3248

