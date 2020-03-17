The Fresh Market designates ‘special hours’ for seniors amid virus outbreak

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The Fresh Market has designated special shopping hours for seniors and others who are most at risk amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The North Carolina-based, gourmet supermarket chain announced the modified hours Tuesday morning along with several guidelines for customers as concerns of the coronavirus grows.

Between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Mondays through Fridays, seniors and other individuals who are most at risk will be allowed to shop first. All stores will continue to operate under regular businesss hours.

Although customers may still purchase fresh, brewed coffee, the supermarket has temporarily stopped all in-store food and beverage sampling, including free coffee samples.

Additionally, The Fresh Market reminded customers of the online shopping delivery with curbside pickup available in select locations.

Find the nearest The Fresh Market location near you.

