Starbucks announces plan to gradually reopen select locations

NATIONAL (NEXSTAR) — Starbucks has a plan for reopening after last month’s coronavirus closures.

The company is adopting a ‘monitor and adapt’ strategy to re-open certain cafes.

CEO Kevin Johnson addressed employees in an open letter where he wrote that “Every community will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and decide when to fully reopen their cafes depending on local conditions.”

Johnson also wrote the company has developed a so-called “data-rich dashboard” that aggregates government data on confirmed cases and trends.

Currently, some U.S. locations have shifted to drive-through only while others offer entryway pickup, curbside delivery and at-home delivery

