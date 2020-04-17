NATIONAL (NEXSTAR) — Starbucks has a plan for reopening after last month’s coronavirus closures.
The company is adopting a ‘monitor and adapt’ strategy to re-open certain cafes.
CEO Kevin Johnson addressed employees in an open letter where he wrote that “Every community will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and decide when to fully reopen their cafes depending on local conditions.”
Johnson also wrote the company has developed a so-called “data-rich dashboard” that aggregates government data on confirmed cases and trends.
Currently, some U.S. locations have shifted to drive-through only while others offer entryway pickup, curbside delivery and at-home delivery
Latest News
- Starbucks announces plan to gradually reopen select locations
- One year after VB mass shooting, local theater company looks to bring healing through community art projects done from home
- BAE shipyard workers striking over coronavirus fear repercussions
- Navy identifies Roosevelt sailor who died of COVID-19
- With new guidelines in place, are states prepared to reopen?