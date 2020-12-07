Staff shortage forces 3 third-grade classes in York to shift to remote learning

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Issues with staffing at a York County elementary school has forced some third-grade classes to move to remote learning.

A York County School Division spokeswoman said Monday that three third-grade classes at Coventry Elementary will now be learning remotely through next Friday, the start of winter break.

The move is temporary, the division said.

During a York County School Board meeting Monday, division officials said there have been some challenges with staffing.

Those issues mostly stem from Families First Coronavirus Response Act, Family and Medical Leave Act and Americans with Disabilities Act paid leave for employees. Other causative factors are COVID-19 quarantines and other illnesses and absences.

Although previous dates for seventh to 12th-graders to go into a hybrid model have been discussed, no updates on when those new dates will be were released Monday evening. The presentation focused on the metrics they are watching to see when they can go do this.