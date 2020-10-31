Staff member at Dare County Schools tests positive for coronavirus

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — In a message from Dare County Schools to families, school officials said a staff member with the school division had tested positive for the coronavirus.
The staff member came into direct contact with six Manteo Elementary students on a school bus, officials said.
The staff member and the students are quarantining per state and local guidelines.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
