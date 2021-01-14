Some Williamsburg-JCC students returning to school Jan. 25

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Some students in Williamsburg-James City County Schools will return for in-person learning starting January 25, with others to follow.

Special education, English language learning and Pre-K students who were previously in in-person will return, the district said.

More students will be phased in for hybrid learning starting in February, starting with grades K-5, 6 and 12 for 2 days a week.

WJCC Schools say they’re prepared and have learned a lot about prevention measures since the pandemic began. Officials are reminding students and staff to continue wearing masks, wash hands, etc. to avoid infections.