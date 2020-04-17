Some residents, staff test positive for COVID-19 at Bon Secours Nursing Care Center in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Bon Secours has confirmed some residents and associates at Bon Secours Nursing Care Center in Suffolk have tested positive for COVID-19.

A Bon Secours spokeswoman did not say how many residents and associates have tested positive, but said Friday the facility is now testing every staff member and resident for the virus.

All residents are isolated in their homes and are following CDC quarantine guidelines, the spokeswoman said.

“We follow safety protocols each and every time we care for our residents. We follow guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Virginia Department of Health to minimize exposure to other residents and associates. Maryview Nursing Care Center remains a safe place to live, work and seek care,” she wrote in an email.

Bon Secours Nursing Care Center is a care facility that has semi-private and private suites for its residents. It offers 24-hour professional nursing, therapy on-site and other care services. It is located at 4775 Bridge Road in Suffolk.

The facility previously put in restrictions on visitation for senior services and long-term care locations. Exceptions have been considered for end-of-life situations or when a patient needs a visitor who is essential for their emotional well-being and care.

