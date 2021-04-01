Some COVID-19 restrictions in Virginia rolled back Thursday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Some COVID-19 restrictions were rolled back in Virginia starting Thursday, April 1.

Governor Ralph Northam made the announcement last month about the changes, which impact entertainment venues, recreational sports, social gatherings and graduations.

Guidelines are not changing for bars or restaurants, because these settings come with a higher risk of transmission, Northam says. Northam did recently allow alcohol sales to go to midnight instead of 10 p.m.

Social gatherings can now have up to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.

Entertainment venues can have up to 500 people indoors, or 30% capacity, whichever is less. There is no outdoor numerical cap, but the venue must stay at 30% capacity or below.

Recreational sports venues (high school) can hold up to 100 spectators per field/court indoors and 500 outdoors, as long as it follows the 30% capacity limit. That’s an increase from the current 250 person cap outdoors and the 25 person limit indoors.

The new guidelines cap outdoor graduations at 5,000 people, or 30 percent of the venue’s capacity. Events held indoors will only allow 500 people or 30 percent occupancy. Masks and social distancing will still be required.