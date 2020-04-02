Social security recipients will automatically receive $1,200 stimulus check, won’t have to file return

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Social Security recipients will not have to file a tax return in order to receive their $1,200 stimulus check from the $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill.

No action from Social Security recipients will need to be taken, the Treasury Department clarified on Wednesday.

Those who receive their Social Security benefits via direct deposit will receive their stimulus check the same way. However others who receive their Social Security through checks in the mail will have to wait longer than those who use direct deposit.

The IRS originally floated the idea that recipients would need to file a simple tax return, but more than three dozen Democratic senators and a handful or Republicans pushed back, calling the IRS guidance “ridiculous.”

Direct deposit payments can be expected within three weeks, officials say, but it’s unclear how much longer payments could take for those receiving checks via mail.

