Live Now
Coronavirus Digital Update: The latest on the coronavirus outbreak – Streaming Now

Social distancing difficult in US grocery stores

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

People shopping in face masks unable to find toilet paper is the new normal at many grocery stores in America.

At a ShopRite in Paramus, New Jersey, signs asked shoppers to stay six feet apart from one another to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, but it was impossible to check out at the cash registers and follow that rule.

Further state-mandated social distancing measures are likely over the weekend to combat COVID-19, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday.

There are nearly 900 positive cases in the state and 11 deaths.

Items like toilet paper have become the ultimate symbol of panic buying.

Many people are buying sports drinks to assist with hydration in case of flu.

Signs at the ShopRite informed shoppers “All Sales Are Final…We will not accept returns on items purchased during the state of emergency.”

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories