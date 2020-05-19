Live Now
At 2: NC officials holding press conference as state sees record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations

Small Virginia company gets huge federal medicines contract in fight against COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy – Phlow

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia-based company has won a massive federal contract to manufacture medicines needed to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday it was awarding a contract worth up to $812 million to Richmond-based Phlow to manufacture pharmaceutical ingredients, chemical compounds, and generic drugs inside the United States.

HHS said a new facility will be built in Virginia as part of the effort to enhance the U.S. supply chain of essential medicines.

Phlow’s partners include Virginia Commonwealth University’s Medicines for All Institute, which was funded in part by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. 

Coronavirus Updates/Resources on WAVY.com

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories