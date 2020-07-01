Skin care business focusing on facial treatments feels left out as Virginia moves into phase 3

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — While some businesses are celebrating Virginia’s move into Phase 3, others are struggling. Restrictions prevent some owners from opening up shop, nearly three months after Governor Ralph Northam ordered non-essential businesses to close.

Phase 3 guidelines for personal grooming businesses include:

“Employees and service providers working in customer-facing areas are required to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth…”

“Limit services to only those that can be completed without clients removing their face covering.”

Jenn Sorrells, master esthetician and owner of the Skin Bar in Newport News, said she will follow the rules and keep her doors closed. She explains it is impossible to give facials without the client removing their mask. Facial services make up most of her business.

Right now, more than 2,800 people have signed a petition to allow Virginia estheticians to perform facials on clients immediately. Sorrells says she signed the petition hoping things will change.

“I’m just hoping that we’ll be heard. I think a lot of times estheticians are grouped under cosmetology. We are not recognized as this whole other industry. I’m sure if you ask most people, most people don’t even know what an esthetician is. I think that maybe this will open peoples’ eyes, to just says wait a second, we have totally over looked this subset of the beauty industry.”

Sorrells says she has invested so much in personal protective equipment to prepare to reopen, but now she feels her industry is left behind yet again.

“Stress levels are high. We just want the Governor [or] the health team to recognize that we are capable and we are ready. We have really though this out, so many of us. I’m pretty sure every business has their policies in place.”

“We have proved time and time again that we are capable of maintaining a sanitary work environment. So why aren’t you letting us back?”

Sorrels says the petition was reviewed by the Governor’s office. Last Friday, they were told to contact the Virginia Health Department and Department of Professional and Occupational Regulations for updated guidelines.

WAVY.com has contacted the Governor’s office for comment, but have not heard back.