Shoppers must wear face coverings in Fresh Market effective Tuesday

Courtesy of The Fresh Market

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Customers must wear face coverings when shopping at Fresh Market locations effective Tuesday.

The company is also requiring workers to wear face coverings in its stores. The new rule is Fresh Market’s latest safety measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus. It is in line with the latest recommendation from the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control that people should wear face coverings while in public.

The face coverings do not have to be medical grade. The CDC has issued instructions for making homemade face coverings, which can be found here.

Always remember: Sanitize your hands before putting on your face covering, make sure the cover fits snugly, and remove the covering by the straps.

Fresh Market has taken other steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in its stores, including:

  • Extending store hours from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day
  • Offering reserved shopping hours (8 a.m. to 9 a.m.) for seniors and other high risk people
  • Limiting purchase quantities on specific items, like milk, eggs, chicken, paper products, and disinfectants
  • Enhanced cleaning and disinfection through its stores

