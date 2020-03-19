Live Now
Sheriff: South Carolina employee lied about having coronavirus that shut down company

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is facing charges after falsely claiming to have coronavirus, which led to the shutdown of a company in Spartanburg.

A SITEL employee falsely claimed he had COVID-19, causing the company to shut down for 5 days, according to Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright.

“Seems to me like the fellow just wanted a two week paid vacation,” Sheriff Chuck Wright said during a press conference Thursday.

Photo of forged doctors note (Courtesy of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)

The Sheriff says he used a forged doctor’s excuse.

He is facing charges for breach of peace and forgery, and is facing up to ten years in prison

