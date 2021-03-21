Shamrock Marathon a success with most runners participating virtually

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — For the last 48 years there’s been a sea of green at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront as the Shamrock Marathon took place.



The 2020 race was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. This year, it was back, but for most runners, in a virtual sense.

“It’s still hurting. We’ve got a long climb up, but we feel this is the start through the support from all the runners, we’ll get through it,” said J&A Racing co-owner, Jerry Frostick.

This year, almost 4,000 people ran “virtually” on their own and about 2,400 chose to run a J&A course at the Oceanfront.



It was a scene that Frostick says was emotional.

While many runners participated virtually some of them took to the oceanfront for the Shamrock marathon today which was canceled last year due to the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/IZvucqHMBf — Aesia Toliver (@AesiaWAVY) March 21, 2021

“It’s unbelievable and I think what we were hoping to get was the positivity and momentum that if we keep behaving and doing what we’re supposed to be doing the vaccines are coming out and we’re coming back, and I don’t mean just J&A and thee shamrock marathon, but us as a community,” said Frostick.

Runners Steve and Rebecca Vennettilli were all smiles as the family says they missed the event and had been a part of it since 2018.

They say it’s been a long time coming, but now there’s a light and the end of the tunnel.

“When it was cancelled last year, we thought that was it and now actually looking back, we can get through it. We can get back to this point,” said Steve.

