Sentara Williamsburg bustles with drive-thru test requests Tuesday

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center was bustling Tuesday, but not inside the building.

The hospital was one of three Tuesday running a drive-up testing center for those who believe they may have the coronavirus.

People who came to Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center were mostly referred by the Department of Health or their own physicians. Some came on their own and qualified for the coronavirus test based on their symptoms.

Chopper 10 flew over Sentara Williamsburg, and it was clear there was a lot going on.

The hospital set up tents and people were dressed in medical protective suits. Cars lined down the driveway and in parking lots Tuesday. On the ground, the war against coronavirus was fully engaged with testing.

Beth Cumbie is the director of Patient Care Services at the facility.

“They are in a community and had interaction in a group, or a one-to-one setting where someone they may have known spoke to someone who tested positive,” Cumbie said.

The James City County and Williamsburg area is an active region for coronavirus with two deaths as of Tuesday — the only deaths in the state. Why is that? Cumbie thinks she knows,

“They have an older population. It’s a mobile population, retired, and they are able to travel, and I believe that travel has brought the virus into the community,” she said.

The lines were long Tuesday, and screeners checked to see if those requesting a test had a cough, shortness of breath, or fever. Cumbie says patients have to have one of those symptoms to get a good, productive test for coronavirus.

Here’s how the process works: The Sentara workers stand outside the car, the patient remains in the car, the swab test is given, it is contained, and then put in a cooler. That test then heads to the lab in Richmond.

About 80 to 85 tests were given, but well over 200 people showed up.

“Those given the tests are swabbed. They are given information on how the test results will be communicated to them along with how they are able to keep them and the community safe while the swab results are pending,” Cumbie said.

Those who are in serious distress are brought to a yellow triage tent.

“They will be examined in the yellow tent, and determined if they are ill, mildly ill or very ill, and they will be zoned appropriately in the infectious or non-infectious area,” said Dr. Shannon McDonnell, an emergency medicine physician at Sentara Williamsburg.

Everyone is also given the same message about staying home, Cumbie adds.

“Stay in your home. A big vacation? Stay in your home. You want to go to dinner, stay in your home or order out. You want to go to the theater, stay in your home,” she said.

Latest Posts: