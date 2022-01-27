Sentara will resume non-emergency surgeries and procedures at some locations

(WAVY) — Sentara Healthcare is resuming non-emergent surgeries and procedures at some locations depending on the individual facilities’ capacities.

Earlier this month, Sentara Healthcare announced they would postpone all hospital-based “non-emergent” surgeries, procedures and diagnostic testing starting Jan. 10 as hospitalizations surged due to the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant.

The non-emergent appointments were rescheduled so Sentara could move staff to support inpatient and emergency department teams. All lifesaving and emergency surgeries and procedures have continued during this time period.

“As an overall health system, we are currently seeing improvements in the number of COVID-19 patients and percent of staff out due to COVID-19 or community exposures, although not all Sentara hospitals are seeing an improvement,” Sentara wrote in a newsletter Thursday.

The non-emergency surgeries, procedures and diagnostic testing will resume on normal schedules starting Jan. 31, however, the resumption may vary based on an individual facility’s capacity.

For example, surgery services may differ from regular scheduling due to:

Hospital blood inventories from the American Red Cross are down around 70%

The number of team members available to work based on community COVID-19 exposures and quarantines.

The volume and capacity of emergency departments and inpatient units.

The expected winter weather expected for this weekend in Hampton Roads.

Patients who have had a surgery delayed will be contacted by their care teams to reschedule.

“We will continue to utilize redeployed team members to support inpatient and emergency department staff,” Sentara said.