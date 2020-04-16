Sentara training existing providers to help with COVID-19 demand

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Sentara Healthcare is taking a unique approach to fighting COVID-19. They are training their existing doctors.

Sentara says nearly 600 medical providers across all specialties have volunteered to be trained to help meet the demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. Once trained, they will be ready to deploy to hospitals, as needed.

The Sentara COVID-19 Task Force sought out doctors who have fewer patients because of postponed appointments and surgeries. Those who volunteered and are not at high risk of COVID-19 will enter the rapid training program.

“We have developed new care models to enable primary and specialty care providers to work alongside hospital medicine physicians to increase capacity and efficiency to meet the needs of our community,” said Dr. Fletcher Pierce, Sentara Medical Group Vice President of Specialty Provider Solutions.

According to Sentara, the newly trained providers will offer care “consistent with their skills and training.” For example, they would help manage underlying health issues, complete surgery consults and manage admissions and discharges.

