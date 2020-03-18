Live Now
Coronavirus Digital Update: The latest on the coronavirus outbreak – Streaming Now
Closings & Delays
Exalt Church

Sentara is suspending its drive-thru coronavirus testing

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Laurie Kuypers, a registered nurse, reaches into a car to take a nasopharyngeal swab from a patient at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing station for University of Washington Medicine patients Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Seattle. The appointment-only drive-through clinic began a day earlier. Health authorities in Washington reported more COVID19 deaths in the state that has been hardest hit by the outbreak. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Sentara announced Wednesday that it is going to temporarily close all of its drive-thru COVID-19 screening locations because they are running low on tests.

The hospital group began drive-thru screening and testing Monday. The three locations, in Williamsburg, Virginia Beach and Chesapeake, will close at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Coronavirus Updates/Resources on WAVY.com

Sentara says it can still test high-risk patients at their hospitals and is working with state and federal officials to get more testing supplies.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, contact your physician or the Sentara COVID-19 Call Center (1-833-945-2395) first.

Before you leave your home, ask yourself these questions:

  • Do you have 2 of these 3 symptoms: Fever (100.4 degrees or higher), cough, shortness of breath
  • In the last month, have you been in contact with someone who was confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19 OR have you traveled internationally or to an area with a known COVID-19 outbreak? (Check the latest high-risk travel areas here)

IF NO: Please stay home. Continue to follow the CDC recommended prevention methods and monitor for a change in symptoms.

IF YES: If you are BELOW age 60 and have no other health issues, you should stay home and self-quarantine for 14 days.

You can check out the coronavirus tracking map here.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories