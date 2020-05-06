Sentara to allow hospital visitors for non-coronavirus patients starting Thursday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Sentara Healthcare will soon allow non-coronavirus patients to receive visitors in most of its hospitals.

Sentara stopped allowing routine visits at their hospitals in March to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in its healthcare facilities.

The new visitor policy will take effect on Thursday at noon and will apply to most Sentara hospitals. The policy will allow patients who do not have, and are not being investigated for, COVID-19 to have one visitor. Neonatal intensive care and end-of-life patients will be allowed two visitors, according to a Sentara news release.

Health care workers will screen visitors before they enter Sentara hospitals. This includes taking their temperatures with a no-touch device. Visitors will be required to wear a face mask in Sentara hospitals. Sentara will provide masks to visitors who do not bring their own. Employees will also be masked at Sentara hospitals to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to the news release.

Sentara will also continue to clean and disinfect its hospitals to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The new visitor policy applies to all Sentara hospital units, including emergency rooms. Some of Sentara’s hospitals have other visitor guidelines in place, so it is important to call ahead before planning a visit.

Sentara has also joined the American Red Cross’ COVID-19 plasma donation program, which is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. People who have recovered from coronavirus may qualify for plasma donation. Scientists are exploring the possibility of treating serious COVID-19 cases with antibodies, which are found in the plasma of recovered coronavirus patients.

