Sentara starts in-house COVID-19 testing at Norfolk General

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Sentara Healthcare says it’s now processing COVID-19 tests in-house at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital to help shorten the wait for test results.

The announcement comes less than a week after Sentara decided to end its Hampton Roads drive-thru testing sites, mainly because tests result sent to off-site commercial laboratories were taking about 10 or more days to process.

Sentara’s goal is to incrementally increase testing capacity to at least 1,000 tests per day, with test results returning within 24 to 48 hours. The processing site at Norfolk General will also allow them to expand testing at all Sentara hospitals across Virginia and North Carolina.

Also announced on Monday, a new COVID-19 online assessment tool (the red button on the right side of the web page) which can help people decide if they need to get a test.

Sentara says it’s also coming up with creative ways to protect employees, including partnering with Virginia companies, schools and churches to acquire crucially needed personal protective equipment. They’re also testing ways to disinfect and reuse PPE, like methods used at health systems such as Stanford and Duke. Though Sentara says no employee will use a reprocessed mask until they’re confident the equipment will work.

As of Monday, the Virginia Department of Health is reporting 2,878 cases, with 497 hospitalizations and 54 deaths due to the coronavirus. The number of confirmed cases from VDH is likely significantly lower than Virginia’s actual number due to lack of testing. Only 24,521 out of more than 8.5 million Virginians have been tested so far.

Latest posts