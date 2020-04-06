Live Now
Coronavirus Digital Update: U.S. death near 10,000 as officials warn of hard week ahead. Watch your daily update live now.
1  of  2
Closings & Delays
York County General District Court York County-Poquoson Circuit Court

Sentara starts in-house COVID-19 testing at Norfolk General

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Sentara Healthcare says it’s now processing COVID-19 tests in-house at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital to help shorten the wait for test results.

The announcement comes less than a week after Sentara decided to end its Hampton Roads drive-thru testing sites, mainly because tests result sent to off-site commercial laboratories were taking about 10 or more days to process.

Coronavirus Updates/Resources on WAVY.com

Sentara’s goal is to incrementally increase testing capacity to at least 1,000 tests per day, with test results returning within 24 to 48 hours. The processing site at Norfolk General will also allow them to expand testing at all Sentara hospitals across Virginia and North Carolina.

Also announced on Monday, a new COVID-19 online assessment tool (the red button on the right side of the web page) which can help people decide if they need to get a test.

Sentara says it’s also coming up with creative ways to protect employees, including partnering with Virginia companies, schools and churches to acquire crucially needed personal protective equipment. They’re also testing ways to disinfect and reuse PPE, like methods used at health systems such as Stanford and Duke. Though Sentara says no employee will use a reprocessed mask until they’re confident the equipment will work.

As of Monday, the Virginia Department of Health is reporting 2,878 cases, with 497 hospitalizations and 54 deaths due to the coronavirus. The number of confirmed cases from VDH is likely significantly lower than Virginia’s actual number due to lack of testing. Only 24,521 out of more than 8.5 million Virginians have been tested so far.

Latest posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories