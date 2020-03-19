Sentara reopens Virginia Beach and Williamsburg coronavirus testing sites

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Sentara is reopening two of its drive-through coronavirus testing locations in Virginia Beach and Williamsburg.

Testing will take place on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center. Although Sentara has additional testing kits, the ability to test at these locations will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis as testing supplies allow, according to a Sentara press release.

The drive-thru operations at Sentara Edinburgh will not reopen at this time. These residents should go to Sentara Princess Anne Hospital if they need to be tested.

Sentara will not test everyone who comes to a testing site.

Before people leave their homes for testing, Sentara is asking them to consider the following symptoms, in connection to exposure to a person who has known or suspected coronavirus or travel to a location with a known COVID-19 outbreak:

Fever (100.4 degree or higher)

Cough

Shortness of breath

If you do not have these symptoms, stay home and monitor your health.

People who are under the age of 60 and who don’t have underlying health issues should self quarantine for 14 days if they feel sick.

People who are over 60, are sick, and have underlying health issues should call their doctor for further assistance or visit a Sentara coronavirus testing site.

Anyone experiencing emergency sickness should call 911.