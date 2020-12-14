Live: Sentara receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a “Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine” sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo)

App users: Click here to watch live.

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — As health care facilities across the country begin receiving and administering this first U.S. doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Sentara Healthcare in Hampton Roads says it’s received its first shipment.

The other major health system in the area, Riverside, said it was still waiting on its shipment as of 2 p.m. Monday.

Sentara and Riverside were among the first in line and had to get special freezers to hold the vaccine, which requires minus 100 degree temperatures.

Sentara Healthcare has received COVID-19 vaccine doses. We will find out more at a news conference. We also spoke with Riverside Regional Medical Center still waiting for 3,000 vaccine doses. More at 4,5 and 6. @WAVY_News — Andy Fox (@AndyFoxWAVY) December 14, 2020

Front-line hospital workers will be the first to receive the vaccine.

Sentara says it plans to hold a virtual press conference at 2:30 p.m. to share more details. WAVY will livestream the briefing here online and on our Facebook page.