Live: Sentara receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — As health care facilities across the country begin receiving and administering this first U.S. doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Sentara Healthcare in Hampton Roads says it’s received its first shipment.
The other major health system in the area, Riverside, said it was still waiting on its shipment as of 2 p.m. Monday.
Sentara and Riverside were among the first in line and had to get special freezers to hold the vaccine, which requires minus 100 degree temperatures.
Front-line hospital workers will be the first to receive the vaccine.
Sentara says it plans to hold a virtual press conference at 2:30 p.m. to share more details.