Live: Sentara officials talking COVID-19 surge impacting patient occupancy

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Sentara says a surge of COVID-19 is contributing to an increase in patient volume that meets or exceeds traditional patient occupancy at hospitals.

WAVY’s Chris Horne will be at a media briefing Tuesday morning at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where experts will be speaking on behalf of all Sentara hospitals to generalize what they are experiencing across the state.

In a news release, Sentara says above-average hospital capacities, compounded by COVID-19 cases, and staffing challenges are leading to longer wait times for patients and increased workloads for healthcare workers.

Look for on-air coverage of today’s briefing beginning on WAVY News 10 Midday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10