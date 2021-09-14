Live: Sentara officials talking COVID-19 surge impacting patient occupancy

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Sentara says a surge of COVID-19 is contributing to an increase in patient volume that meets or exceeds traditional patient occupancy at hospitals.

WAVY’s Chris Horne will be at a media briefing Tuesday morning at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where experts will be speaking on behalf of all Sentara hospitals to generalize what they are experiencing across the state.

In a news release, Sentara says above-average hospital capacities, compounded by COVID-19 cases, and staffing challenges are leading to longer wait times for patients and increased workloads for healthcare workers.

