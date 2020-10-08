Sentara offering free drive-thru flu shots at 13 locations on Saturday; experts encourage vaccination

(WAVY) — A lot of focus has been put on the coronavirus as more than 212,000 Americans have died from it. However, the flu is still a threat, especially as we move into fall.

It’s double trouble as many people prepare to spend more time indoors and away from cold weather.

Experts with Sentara Healthcare say this is the year to get the flu shot. If the flu shot can help keep people out of local hospitals, more resources can go toward treating patients sick with COVID-19.

“This year, it’s even more important because the flu symptoms are very similar to COVID-19 symptoms,” said Dr. Anthony Fisher, lead of the Sentara Healthcare Influenza Prevention Taskforce. “The flu vaccine essentially introduces to your body a substance that the body recognized, builds an immune response to, which will allow it to be much more effective when it actually sees the virus.”

Fisher says goal is for people with the flu to not have to go to the hospital.

“This keeps them out of the emergency room, allowing folks that do need that care, such as COVID patients, to be seen and treated in the emergency room and preventing backlogs and capacity issues,” said Fisher.

The flu vaccine may not prevent you from getting the flu, but Fisher says it will mitigate your reaction and response to the virus. Most importantly, it may ease the burden on the healthcare system.

“This year, more than ever, it’s really all about COVID,” Fisher said. “As we know, as we’ve seen the news many times, COVID-19 infections have been overwhelming healthcare systems. If we superimpose on that flu infections, then we’re going to get a situation where we aren’t able to manage both disease types. So if we can keep those patients that could potentially get the flu out of the emergency room, then we can allow us to be able to more successfully treat COVID patients or any other patient that needs medical care.”

Sentara Healthcare will be offering free drive-thru flu shots on Saturday, Oct. 10 from 8 a.m. to noon at 13 various Sentara locations across Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina.

No appointment is needed. Flu shots will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis. Community members must wear masks and do not need to leave their cars. The flu shots are offered to people 18 years and older.

A list of flu shot clinic locations can be found here.

