Sentara now offering 4 drive-thru coronavirus testing locations in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, VA. (WAVY) — Sentara Healthcare has expanded its drive-thru coronavirus screening and testing locations to include four medical centers.
Two of those centers plan to remain open throughout the weekend; however, drive-thru testing locations will be open on a day-by-day basis as tests allow. Testing will be done based on symptoms.
Drive-thru testing locations:
Sentara CarePlex Hospital: 3000 Coliseum Dr., Hampton
- March 20: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- March 21: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- March 22: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Military Circle: 880 N. Military Hwy., Norfolk
- March 20: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- March 21: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- March 22: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, 2025 Glenn Mithcell Dr., Virginia Beach
- March 20: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center, 100 Sentara Circ., Wiliamsburg
- March 20: 10 am. to 2 p.m.
