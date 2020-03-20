Sentara now offering 4 drive-thru coronavirus testing locations in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, VA. (WAVY) — Sentara Healthcare has expanded its drive-thru coronavirus screening and testing locations to include four medical centers.

Two of those centers plan to remain open throughout the weekend; however, drive-thru testing locations will be open on a day-by-day basis as tests allow. Testing will be done based on symptoms.

Drive-thru testing locations:

Sentara CarePlex Hospital: 3000 Coliseum Dr., Hampton

  • March 20: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • March 21: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • March 22: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Military Circle: 880 N. Military Hwy., Norfolk

  • March 20: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • March 21: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • March 22: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, 2025 Glenn Mithcell Dr., Virginia Beach

  • March 20: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center, 100 Sentara Circ., Wiliamsburg

  • March 20: 10 am. to 2 p.m.
