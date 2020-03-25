Sentara Healthcare accepting PPE donations

Coronavirus

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Sentara Healthcare is accepting personal protective equipment (PPE) donations during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The hospital system says it is doing its best to conserve and allocate PPEs, but may need additional supplies and would appreciate donations from businesses, schools and other organizations.

If you would like to donate, they are in greatest need of the following items:

  • Masks (N95 or Disposable Face Masks)
  • Nitrile Gloves
  • Impervious Gowns (level 1 – level 4)
  • Disposable Shoe Covers
  • Fog-free Face Shields
  • Goggles

Please use the list of Sentara Hospitals and phone numbers below to call and schedule a time between 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday – Friday for drop-off.

Sentara Albemarle Medical Center
252-384-4676

Sentara CarePlex Hospital
757-736-2651

Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital
434-517-3193

Sentara Leigh Hospital
757-261-8613

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
434-654-5033

Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
757-388-5912

Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
703-523-1369

Sentara Obici Hospital
757-934-4532

Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
757-507-9654

Sentara RMH Medical Center
540-689-1002

Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
757-395-6048

Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
757-984-7194

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

