Sentara Healthcare accepting PPE donations

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Sentara Healthcare is accepting personal protective equipment (PPE) donations during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The hospital system says it is doing its best to conserve and allocate PPEs, but may need additional supplies and would appreciate donations from businesses, schools and other organizations.

If you would like to donate, they are in greatest need of the following items:

Masks (N95 or Disposable Face Masks)

Nitrile Gloves

Impervious Gowns (level 1 – level 4)

Disposable Shoe Covers

Fog-free Face Shields

Goggles

Please use the list of Sentara Hospitals and phone numbers below to call and schedule a time between 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday – Friday for drop-off.

Sentara Albemarle Medical Center

252-384-4676

Sentara CarePlex Hospital

757-736-2651

Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital

434-517-3193

Sentara Leigh Hospital

757-261-8613

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital

434-654-5033

Sentara Norfolk General Hospital

757-388-5912

Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center

703-523-1369

Sentara Obici Hospital

757-934-4532

Sentara Princess Anne Hospital

757-507-9654

Sentara RMH Medical Center

540-689-1002

Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital

757-395-6048

Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center

757-984-7194

