Sentara Healthcare accepting PPE donations

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Sentara Healthcare is accepting personal protective equipment (PPE) donations during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The hospital system says it is doing its best to conserve and allocate PPEs, but may need additional supplies and would appreciate donations from businesses, schools and other organizations.
If you would like to donate, they are in greatest need of the following items:
- Masks (N95 or Disposable Face Masks)
- Nitrile Gloves
- Impervious Gowns (level 1 – level 4)
- Disposable Shoe Covers
- Fog-free Face Shields
- Goggles
Please use the list of Sentara Hospitals and phone numbers below to call and schedule a time between 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday – Friday for drop-off.
Sentara Albemarle Medical Center
252-384-4676
Sentara CarePlex Hospital
757-736-2651
Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital
434-517-3193
Sentara Leigh Hospital
757-261-8613
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
434-654-5033
Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
757-388-5912
Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
703-523-1369
Sentara Obici Hospital
757-934-4532
Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
757-507-9654
Sentara RMH Medical Center
540-689-1002
Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
757-395-6048
Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
757-984-7194
