Sentara launches public dashboard which tracks confirmed COVID-19 patients across Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Sentara has launched a public dashboard that tracks the number of confirmed COVID-19 patients across Hampton Roads.

Health officials say the new tool is aimed to help residents understand COVID-19 hospitalization trends in the local community.



The data is updated daily, Monday through Friday, and showcases current hospitalization trends among COVID-19 patients, and the percent of COVID-19 patients out of the total number of hospitalized inpatients.

You can access the COVID -19 hospitalized patient dashboard HERE.

In a release Tuesday, local health officials say continue to see high numbers of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Sentara Healthcare.



The large majority of those hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, a trend occurring across the country.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 40 deaths per day on average, and that number is still climbing overall. 55 new deaths were reported Tuesday, but that’s after just 3 were reported Monday (reporting is typically lower coming out of the weekend due to lag).



Gov. Ralph Northam talked about the improving metrics on Monday, but still said numbers were “way too high” as he encouraged more people to get vaccinated. More than 80% of adults now have at least one dose in Virginia and more than 60% of all Virginians are fully vaccinated.