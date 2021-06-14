Sentara hospitals update visitor and pre-op testing policies

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Sentara will now allow non-COVID patients to have two visitors at its hospitals and emergency rooms in regions where the COVID-19 positivity rate remains below 5% for two consecutive weeks. Prior to June 14, only one visitor was allowed.

Based on current data from the Virginia Department of Health and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, all Sentara hospitals except Sentara Albemarle Medical Center (SAMC) will allow two visitors. The positivity rate in Pasquotank County where SAMC is located is currently 6.7%.

Visitors must be 12 or older at this time. And all visitors to Sentara hospitals will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and are still required to wear a mask in the facility.

Sentara says it will reassess its visitor guidelines again by early July.

Also effective June 14, Sentara is no longer requiring COVID-19 testing for patients who have a scheduled surgery or procedure if they can show proof they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Fully vaccinated means at least two weeks have passed since the patient had their final shot. If a pre-op patient is not fully vaccinated or cannot show proof of vaccination, the patient must complete a COVID-19 test 48 hours in advance of certain scheduled surgeries or procedures.

