Sentara Healthcare reports record high in COVID hospitalizations — most are unvaccinated

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Sentara Healthcare is reporting record high levels of COVID-19 hospitalizations as the omicron variant continues its rapid spread, with hospitalizations more than doubling in the past 10 days.

As of Wednesday, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital was reporting 80 confirmed COVID patients, up from just over 20 in early December. Other local hospitals are reporting similar trends.

With that, Sentara and other health care providers are asking people seeking a COVID test or those with “mild” cases or COVID-like symptoms to avoid going to the emergency department to lessen overcrowding.

“If you are unable to find a testing location but are experiencing mild symptoms, assume you have COVID-19 and follow the CDC guidelines for isolation,” Sentara officials said in an update on Thursday.

Here are the latest hospitalization numbers for Sentara locations in our region (Via Sentara’s COVID dashboard)

Pediatric providers such as the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters are also issuing similar requests as child COVID hospitalizations hit record numbers nationwide.

Virginia overall has nearly as many COVID patients currently hospitalized as the 2020-21 winter surge. The vast majority of those hospitalized are unvaccinated. Vaccinated people requiring hospitalizations typically have conditions that put them at higher risk such as age or a chronic health problem.

Fewer people overall are dying of COVID though with the omicron wave, due to a combination of high vaccination rates and the variant appearing to be less severe than previous versions of the virus such as delta, but more than 1,300 people are still dying of COVID in the U.S. on average each day. Most of them again are unvaccinated.

Sentara will have a press conference at 4 p.m. Thursday with more information. Look for coverage coming up from WAVY’s Stephanie Hudson.