Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News on FOX 43

Sentara drive-thru testing sites on delayed scheduled due to rain Wednesday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Sentara Healthcare is delaying the opening of its coronavirus drive-thru testing sites in Hampton Roads to allow Wednesday morning’s heavy rain to pass through the area.

Heavy rains are expected to continue in the area through noon, and then drop off. Winds at 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph will make the rain harsher.

Watch Jeremy Wheeler’s latest forecast here

The new hours will be 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at these three locations:

Military Circle: 880 N. Military Hwy., Norfolk

Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, 2025 Glenn Mitchell Dr., Virginia Beach

Sentara CarePlex Hospital: 3000 Coliseum Dr., Hampton

Coronavirus Updates/Resources on WAVY.com

Sentara officials have asked residents to heed several precautions amid the virus outbreak.

Before you leave the house, do you have 2 of the 3 symptoms below:

  • Fever (100.4 degrees or higher)
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath

AND
In the last month, have you been in contact with someone who was confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19, OR have you traveled internationally or to an area with a known COVID-19 outbreak? (Check the latest high-risk travel areas here)

IF NO:
Please, stay home. Continue to follow the CDC recommended prevention methods and monitor for a change in symptoms.

IF YES:
If you are BELOW age 60 and have no other health issues, you should stay home and self-quarantine for 14 days. 

If you are OVER age 60 OR have underlying health conditions, please follow these steps:

  1. Call your healthcare provider for further guidance.
  2. If you don’t have a primary care provider, view our virtual care options by clicking here or visit one of our drive-thru screening locations.
  3. If you require immediate medical attention, please call your nearest emergency department. View our list of Sentara emergency departments by clicking here.

For military members, Langley Hospital is offering drive-thru coronavirus testing outside of its pharmacy and emergency department on Joint Base Langley-Eustis.

Those who believe they should be tested for COVID-19 should call (757) 764-0018. Anyone who believes they have bee exposed to COVID-19 should go to be tested.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories