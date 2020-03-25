Sentara drive-thru testing sites on delayed scheduled due to rain Wednesday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Sentara Healthcare is delaying the opening of its coronavirus drive-thru testing sites in Hampton Roads to allow Wednesday morning’s heavy rain to pass through the area.

Heavy rains are expected to continue in the area through noon, and then drop off. Winds at 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph will make the rain harsher.

The new hours will be 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at these three locations:

– Military Circle: 880 N. Military Hwy., Norfolk

– Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, 2025 Glenn Mitchell Dr., Virginia Beach

– Sentara CarePlex Hospital: 3000 Coliseum Dr., Hampton

Sentara officials have asked residents to heed several precautions amid the virus outbreak.

Before you leave the house, do you have 2 of the 3 symptoms below:

Fever (100.4 degrees or higher)

Cough

Shortness of breath

AND

In the last month, have you been in contact with someone who was confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19, OR have you traveled internationally or to an area with a known COVID-19 outbreak? (Check the latest high-risk travel areas here)

IF NO:

Please, stay home. Continue to follow the CDC recommended prevention methods and monitor for a change in symptoms.

IF YES:

If you are BELOW age 60 and have no other health issues, you should stay home and self-quarantine for 14 days.

If you are OVER age 60 OR have underlying health conditions, please follow these steps:

Call your healthcare provider for further guidance. If you don’t have a primary care provider, view our virtual care options by clicking here or visit one of our drive-thru screening locations. If you require immediate medical attention, please call your nearest emergency department. View our list of Sentara emergency departments by clicking here.

For military members, Langley Hospital is offering drive-thru coronavirus testing outside of its pharmacy and emergency department on Joint Base Langley-Eustis.

Those who believe they should be tested for COVID-19 should call (757) 764-0018. Anyone who believes they have bee exposed to COVID-19 should go to be tested.