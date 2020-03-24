HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Sentara Healthcare is administering drive-thru coronavirus testing at three sites on March 24.

Drive-thru screening locations:

Sentara CarePlex Hospital: 3000 Coliseum Dr., Hampton

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Military Circle: 880 N. Military Hwy., Norfolk

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, 2025 Glenn Mithcell Dr., Virginia Beach

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Along with the opening of additional testing locations, Sentara officials have asked residents to heed several precautions amid the virus outbreak.

Before you leave the house, do you have 2 of the 3 symptoms below:

Fever (100.4 degrees or higher)

Cough

Shortness of breath

AND

In the last month, have you been in contact with someone who was confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19, OR have you traveled internationally or to an area with a known COVID-19 outbreak? (Check the latest high-risk travel areas here)

IF NO:

Please, stay home. Continue to follow the CDC recommended prevention methods and monitor for a change in symptoms.

IF YES:

If you are BELOW age 60 and have no other health issues, you should stay home and self-quarantine for 14 days.

If you are OVER age 60 OR have underlying health conditions, please follow these steps: