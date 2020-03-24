HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Sentara Healthcare is administering drive-thru coronavirus testing at three sites on March 24.
Drive-thru screening locations:
Sentara CarePlex Hospital: 3000 Coliseum Dr., Hampton
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Military Circle: 880 N. Military Hwy., Norfolk
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, 2025 Glenn Mithcell Dr., Virginia Beach
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Along with the opening of additional testing locations, Sentara officials have asked residents to heed several precautions amid the virus outbreak.
Before you leave the house, do you have 2 of the 3 symptoms below:
- Fever (100.4 degrees or higher)
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
AND
In the last month, have you been in contact with someone who was confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19, OR have you traveled internationally or to an area with a known COVID-19 outbreak? (Check the latest high-risk travel areas here)
IF NO:
Please, stay home. Continue to follow the CDC recommended prevention methods and monitor for a change in symptoms.
IF YES:
If you are BELOW age 60 and have no other health issues, you should stay home and self-quarantine for 14 days.
If you are OVER age 60 OR have underlying health conditions, please follow these steps:
- Call your healthcare provider for further guidance.
- If you don’t have a primary care provider, view our virtual care options by clicking here or visit one of our drive-thru screening locations.
- If you require immediate medical attention, please call your nearest emergency department. View our list of Sentara emergency departments by clicking here.