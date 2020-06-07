Sentara and Peninsula Health to offer free COVID-19 testing for those eligible

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Peninsula Health Department and Sentara Healthcare will be offering free COVID-19 testing in Williamsburg and Toano this week.

Testing will occur on Monday and Tuesday at the following locations:

June 8: From 8 a.m. to noon at Toano Middle School, 7817 Richmond Rd in Toano

From 8 a.m. to noon at Toano Middle School, 7817 Richmond Rd in Toano June 9: From 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at James River Elementary School, 8901 Pocahontas Trail in Williamsburg

To be eligible for testing, individuals must be experiencing at least one COVID-19 symptoms, living or working in a group setting, or an essential worker at high-risk for exposure.



Symptoms or combinations of symptoms include:

– Cough

– Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

– Feeling feverish

– Body aches

– Headache

– Sore throat

– Runny nose

– Loss of taste or smell

– Diarrhea

– In the elderly, there may also be a change in behavior and/or appetite.

Testing is on a first-come, first-served basis and drive-thru or walk-up options will be available.

Additional information:

– Social distancing must be followed at all times.

– Testing event lines will cut-off 15 minutes prior to testing end time.

– Those in line before that cut-off, will be seen as long as tests are available.

– Testing is free and confidential.

Testing type and results

– Sentara Healthcare staff performs nasal swab testing.

– Sentara will call residents with results, both negative and positive, within 72 hours of test collection.

– Positive results are the team’s first priority.

– It may take longer to get results under certain circumstances.

Healthcare officials said that testing priority will be given to those in underserved communities; those who are uninsured; working high-risk jobs for transmission; living in a group setting with a high risk of exposure; public housing; homeless; and senior citizens with symptoms.

For more information, contact the Peninsula Health Department at 757-594-7069.

Additional community partners include Williamsburg Health Foundation, James City County, City of Williamsburg, Williamsburg House of Mercy, First Baptist Church of Williamsburg, Grove Christian Outreach Center, New Zion Baptist Church, Sentara Healthcare and the Peninsula Health Department.

